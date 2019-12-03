UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Says Blocking Shutterstock Over Desecrating Symbols Of State

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:22 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Says Blocking Shutterstock Over Desecrating Symbols of State

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked access to some pages of one of the largest photo stocks in the world, Shutterstock, over desecrating of state symbols and describing methods of suicide, the watchdog's spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked access to some pages of one of the largest photo stocks in the world, Shutterstock, over desecrating of state symbols and describing methods of suicide, the watchdog's spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky said Tuesday.

"Some of Shutterstock pages were added to the register [of blocked information] at the request of the state prosecutors [over the desecration of state symbols] and Rospotrebnadzor [consumer watchdog, over the description of suicide methods]. Access to these pages was blocked because the banned information was not deleted," Ampelonsky told reporters.

