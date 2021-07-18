UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Says YouTube Ignores Demands To Delete False Information

Daniyal Sohail 17 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Says YouTube Ignores Demands to Delete False Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) YouTube is ignoring demands to delete videos containing false information about the coronavirus and other topics, Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said on Sunday.

"YouTube administration ignores the watchdog's demands to delete content that includes fake information about coronavirus among other things. Nine items of this type have not been deleted yet," Roskomnadzor said.

Roskomnadzor has sent Google more than 24,000 demands overall to delete the banned content from the service, but about 5,000 banned items, many of which include content from extremist or terrorist organizations, have not been deleted yet, the government agency said.

Roskomnadzor also demanded that Google unblock a video on Russian lawmaker Alexei Pushkov's YouTube channel. The video hosting service deleted an episode of a tv program hosted by Pushkov.

