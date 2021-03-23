UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Seeks to Extend Personal Data Law to Foreign Internet Platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, proposes extending the principles of the law on personal data to foreign internet platforms, the watchdog's deputy head, Vladimir Logunov, said on Tuesday.

"The principles that are laid down in the law on personal data must be extended to foreign internet platforms, this can be done, among other things, in an agreement between the relevant authority in the field of personal data, this is Roskomnadzor, and foreign authorities. Perhaps, [it can be done via] some other mechanisms, but this task remains relevant," Logunov said at a meeting of the lower house's committee on the fight against cybercrime.

The media watchdog also proposed restricting cross-border data transfer in order to protect the citizens' rights, namely to introduce some regulations, the senior official added.

Roskomnadzor refers to the law adopted in Russia back in 2006 that regulates the processing of personal data.

Under amendments made to the law in 2015, obligating owners of internet sites to store personal data of Russian citizens on the territory of Russia, the platforms refusing to transfer personal data to Russia may be blocked. Since the amendment entered into force, LinkedIn was added to the list of violators of the law on personal data, as the website refused to comply with these requirements.

Late last year, parliament adopted new amendments to the law on personal data that aim at prohibiting the dissemination of personal data of citizens without their special consent. The initiative is directed against the uncontrolled collection of personal data published on the internet.

The law entered into force on March 1, requiring that internet operators remove any personal data at the first request of their owner. If they do not delete it within three days after receiving the request, the owner has a right to sue them. The violators may face up to a 150,000-ruble fine ($1,977), and the fine for a repeated offense can reach 500,000 rubles.

