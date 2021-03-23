UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Slams Twitter For Continuing To Spread Illegal Content

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:12 PM

Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, slammed Twitter on Tuesday for failing to timely remove banned content, and for spreading new materials with child pornography and propaganda of suicide and illegal drugs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, slammed Twitter on Tuesday for failing to timely remove banned content, and for spreading new materials with child pornography and propaganda of suicide and illegal drugs.

According to the watchdog, Twitter started removing the banned content after Russia took measures to slow down its traffic speed earlier in March.

"But in fact, it has removed only one-third of the content that is prohibited in Russia, with child pornography, materials inciting children to commit suicide and advertising acquisition, manufacture and use of drugs .

.. We are not satisfied with how quickly the social network removes the prohibited information. Two-thirds of materials that do harm to children are still available on Twitter. Moreover, to our regret, new posts with child pornography are emerging, as well as materials with propaganda of suicide, and information about spreading and use of drugs. We find it absolutely unacceptable," Roskomnadzor said.

The Russian watchdog pledged to keep pushing for complete removal of the prohibited content.

