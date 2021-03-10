Russian Media Watchdog Slows Down Twitter Traffic Speed Over Violations

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced it would slow down Twitter traffic speed in Russia starting on March 10 over the social network's failure to remove illegal content

The watchdog accused Twitter of failing to remove content inciting minors to commit suicide; child pornography; and information about the use of banned drugs. Roskomnadzor added that information spreading via Twitter was "added to the list of threats" in compliance with the law "On information, information technologies and information protection.

"

"To protect Russian citizens and force the internet service to comply with the legislation on the Russian Federation territory, centralized response measures will be taken against Twitter starting on March 10, 2021: Primary slowdown of the service operation in accordance with the regulations. The slowdown will be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

If Twitter continues "to ignore legal requirements," it may be even blocked in Russia, the watchdog added.