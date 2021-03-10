UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Watchdog Slows Down Twitter Traffic Speed Over Violations

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Slows Down Twitter Traffic Speed Over Violations

Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced it would slow down Twitter traffic speed in Russia starting on March 10 over the social network's failure to remove illegal content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced it would slow down Twitter traffic speed in Russia starting on March 10 over the social network's failure to remove illegal content.

The watchdog accused Twitter of failing to remove content inciting minors to commit suicide; child pornography; and information about the use of banned drugs. Roskomnadzor added that information spreading via Twitter was "added to the list of threats" in compliance with the law "On information, information technologies and information protection.

"

"To protect Russian citizens and force the internet service to comply with the legislation on the Russian Federation territory, centralized response measures will be taken against Twitter starting on March 10, 2021: Primary slowdown of the service operation in accordance with the regulations. The slowdown will be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

If Twitter continues "to ignore legal requirements," it may be even blocked in Russia, the watchdog added.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Mobile Drugs Twitter Traffic March May Media

Recent Stories

Kainat Imtiaz gets injured in a local match agains ..

8 minutes ago

Lady burglars arrested from BRT

4 minutes ago

Survey for long-awaited playground in Ganderai, Sa ..

14 minutes ago

IHC rejects PTI’s plea challenging victory of Yo ..

40 minutes ago

SC rejects PTI’s plea to suspend ECP’s order f ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Launches OPPO A15s: Bigger Storage, Bigger Sc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.