Russian Media Watchdog Tells Facebook, Twitter, Google To Stop Censorship Of Russian Media

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:09 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Tells Facebook, Twitter, Google to Stop Censorship of Russian Media

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Wednesday it had sent official demand to stop censoring Russian media to Facebook, Twitter, and Google

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Wednesday it had sent official demand to stop censoring Russian media to Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

Moscow attorney general has gone to court with a case against Google LLC and YouTube's restrictions on a documentary about Beslan tragedy.

On October 22, the court ruled that restrictions against it were an act of censorship.

"With that in mind, Roskomnadzor notified Facebook, Twitter, and Google about the court's decision and reiterated its demand to stop censoring Russian media," the watchdog said in a press release.

More Stories From Technology

