UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Watchdog Threatens To Throttle Google Traffic Over Noncompliance

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:25 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Threatens to Throttle Google Traffic Over Noncompliance

Russia's media oversight body Roskomnadzor warned Google on Monday that it could slow down access to the global platform in the country if it did not comply with the agency's demands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia's media oversight body Roskomnadzor warned Google on Monday that it could slow down access to the global platform in the country if it did not comply with the agency's demands.

"Judging by the amount of child pornography, encouragement to suicide, drug-related content, calls for illegal protests and other extremist and destructive content and lack of timely action from Google LLC in Russia, access to its services may be slowed down," a statement read.

The agency sent Google a total of 26,000 notifications about alleged illicit content.

It estimates that the search engine failed to delete, on average, between 20% and 30% of links, including some 5,000 offending links on YouTube, a Google-owned video hosting site.

Google plans to take Roskomnadzor to court in Russia over its demand to take down 12 YouTube links to calls for unauthorized protests in January. Google faces a fine of up to $54,000 and a tenth of a company's annual revenue in case of repeated inaction.

Related Topics

Google Russia Company Fine Suicide SITE January May YouTube Media From Court

Recent Stories

ANP rejects ADR law in merged districts

9 seconds ago

Fawad Hassan Fawad illegal assets case adjourned t ..

11 seconds ago

NTDC kicks off repairing and rehabilitation work o ..

12 seconds ago

Commissioner asks irrigation officers to submit re ..

2 minutes ago

Rescuers' pioneer batch completes 17 years of serv ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Hopes EU Will Not Ban Flights Trough Belarus ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.