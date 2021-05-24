Russian Media Watchdog Threatens to Throttle Google Traffic Over Noncompliance

Russia's media oversight body Roskomnadzor warned Google on Monday that it could slow down access to the global platform in the country if it did not comply with the agency's demands

"Judging by the amount of child pornography, encouragement to suicide, drug-related content, calls for illegal protests and other extremist and destructive content and lack of timely action from Google LLC in Russia, access to its services may be slowed down," a statement read.

The agency sent Google a total of 26,000 notifications about alleged illicit content.

It estimates that the search engine failed to delete, on average, between 20% and 30% of links, including some 5,000 offending links on YouTube, a Google-owned video hosting site.

Google plans to take Roskomnadzor to court in Russia over its demand to take down 12 YouTube links to calls for unauthorized protests in January. Google faces a fine of up to $54,000 and a tenth of a company's annual revenue in case of repeated inaction.