Russian Media Watchdog Urges Google, Facebook Against Political Ads on Election Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has urged Google Facebook and Instagram to avoid political ads over the election day weekend.

On Sunday, people in many Russian regions, including the capital, will go to polls to choose members of local parliaments, Federal legislature, governors or mayors.

"Roskomnadzor has sent representatives of Google LLC (Including YouTube) and Facebook Inc (including Instagram) requests to take necessary steps to avoid spreading political ads on September 7 and September 8, 2019," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor remarked that should there be such ads, Russia would consider it interference in the country's internal affairs and obstruction of elections.