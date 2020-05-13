Russian Meteor-M Weather Satellite Operating Fully After Micrometeoroid Strike - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A Russian Meteor-M meteorological satellite that was struck by a micrometeoroid in December is operating at full capacity once again, a representative from the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Meteor-M satellite number 2-2 was launched in July and was struck by a micrometeoroid eleven days after entering operation in December. After the collision, the power supply was temporarily cut, and work has taken place to restore its functionality.

"Following the completion of a research project conducted by the chief designer, on the instruction of Roscosmos, the Meteor-M satellite number 2-2 has resumed its operation and is fulfilling its objectives," a representative for the agency said.

At present, the satellite is providing detailed information for consumers across Russia, the representative said.

Russia currently has three Meteor-M satellites in orbit. Meteorological equipment on the Meteor-M number one spacecraft is currently not functional, although the lifespan of the satellite ended in 2014.

The next Meteor-M satellite, number 2-3, is expected to be launched in August 2021.