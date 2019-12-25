Russian Meteorological Satellite Electro-L Reaches Target Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian meteorological satellite Elctro-L 3 reached target orbit, the state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The spacecraft reached the target orbit and separated from space tug DM-03," Roscosmos said.

Electro-L was launched off Baikonur cosmodrome, marking a 1,500-th launch there since October 1957.