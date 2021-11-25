UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Reaches Orbit - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A military satellite launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome via a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket on Thursday has reached orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Soyuz-2.1B medium-class launch vehicle launched today, on November 25, at 04:00 a.m. Moscow time (01:00 GMT) has successfully brought a spacecraft into the calculated orbit on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said in a statement.

