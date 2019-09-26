Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Enters Target Orbit - Defense Ministry

Russia's military satellite that was launched from Plesetsk spaceport earlier on Thursday has separated from Fregat upper stage and has entered the target orbit, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia 's military satellite that was launched from Plesetsk spaceport earlier on Thursday has separated from Fregat upper stage and has entered the target orbit, the Defense Ministry said.

"Fregat upper stage has successfully launched into orbit the satellite [created] in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry told reporters.

Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying the satellite lifted off from Plesetsk spaceport at 10.46 a.m. Moscow time (07:46 GMT). The satellite and the upper stage separated from the third stage of the rocket at 10.55 a.m. Moscow time.

This is the fourth launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2019.