Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Enters Into Orbit, Defense Ministry Says

Daniyal Sohail 22 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian military-purpose satellite that was launched from the Plesetsk space center in the north of the country on Monday evening has entered into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

"The spacecraft created on the basis of a unified multifunctional space platform has been put into the target orbit, from where the state of domestic satellites can be monitored," the ministry said in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the satellite also has special optical equipment, which allows taking pictures of the Earth's surface.

The military satellite was launched on a Soyuz-2-1v carrier rocket at 08.52 pm Moscow time (17:52 GMT) on Monday.

This is the latest of several Russian military satellites launched in the past two years with the aim of monitoring other Russian satellites, as well as satellites of other countries.

