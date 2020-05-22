Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk Spaceport Put Into Orbit - Ministry

The Fregat upper stage has put into orbit a military satellite after a launch from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Fregat upper stage has put into orbit a military satellite after a launch from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Fregat upper stage has successfully put into orbit a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry told reporters.

According to the ministry, the launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite and the placing of the spacecraft into orbit took place as usual.

The medium-lift carrier rocket was launched at 10.31 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 GMT) from Plesetsk spaceport, marking the third launch in 2020.