Russian Military Satellite Launched on Monday Enters Space Control System Catalog - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Russian military satellite that was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport on Monday has been entered into the country's Primary catalog for space objects as Kosmos-2542, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Specialists from the Center of the Space Control are tracking the Defense Ministry's spacecraft that was launched on a Soyuz-2-1v carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center on November 25, and entered information about the new space object into the main catalog of space objects of the Russian space control system," the ministry said, adding that the spacecraft was "assigned with the serial number Kosmos-2542."

"

The catalog is a single information database containing information about space objects.

Earlier on in the day, the Defense Ministry announced that the Russian military-purpose satellite, which was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's north, had entered into orbit.

This is the latest of several Russian military satellites to be launched in the past two years with the aim of monitoring other Russian satellites, as well as satellites of other countries.