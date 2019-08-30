UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Terminates Operation Of Outdated Rokot Space Rockets

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry carried out on Friday the last launch of the Rokot space rocket and terminated the operation of these outdated launch vehicles due to plans to switch to the use of modernized rockets of this type, the chief of Plesetsk space center in northern Russia, Maj. Gen. Nikolai Nestechuk said.

"With this launch, we completed the operation of the Rokot space rocket in the interests of the Defense Ministry. One more launch is planned in the interests of [Russian State Space Corporation] Roscosmos. The termination of the operation is connected with the decision to start operating the upgraded type of this rocket," Nestechuk told reporters.

The Rokot booster was developed in the 1990s on the basis of the decommissioned SS-19 Stiletto (RS-18) ballistic missile.

The first Rokot launch from the Plesetsk space center took place on May 16, 2000.

