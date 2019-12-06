The Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday it had conducted experimental separation of a small inspector satellite, which evaluates the condition of Russia satellite constellation, from the host spacecraft

"The Russian Defense Ministry conducted an experiment to launch a small spacecraft from a unified multifunctional space platform� as part of the ongoing testing of new space technology," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the purpose of the experiment is to continue work on assessing the technical condition of domestic satellites in orbit.

"The information is transmitted to ground-based processing facilities to determine the technical condition of the inspected satellite," the ministry clarified.