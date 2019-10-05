Upon completing its technological upgrade, Russia's space surveillance network will be capable of locating objects as small as 8 centimeters (3 inches) in Earth's orbit, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Upon completing its technological upgrade, Russia 's space surveillance network will be capable of locating objects as small as 8 centimeters (3 inches) in Earth's orbit, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army , said on Saturday.

"When we bring our specialized instruments to the a certain level, to a certain level of combat capabilities, we will be receiving data on space objects which are only 8 centimeters in size," Nestechuk told Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.

He added that at the moment the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army was capable of detecting space objects as small as 20 centimeters and reminded that there were more than 80,000 objects in Earth's orbit that could be classified as space debris.