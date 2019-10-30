UrduPoint.com
Russian Military To Get 1st Container Next-Generation Radar System By 2019 End - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:20 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces will receive the first Container next-generation over-the-horizon radar system by the end of the year, as the system is currently going through state tests, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are now working on a family of over-the-horizon radar systems of Container type.

The first station has passed preliminary tests and is now going through state tests. We expect the Armed Forces to receive the first Container by 2019 end," Makarov said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Container will be able to recognize hypersonic rockets at a distance of around 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and simultaneously track 5,000 aerial objects. The first Container entered test combat duty in Russia's Mordovia as part of the state tests last December.

