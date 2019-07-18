UrduPoint.com
Russian Million-Person Cities To Become Pilot Zones For 5G Technology - Minister

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Russian Million-Person Cities to Become Pilot Zones for 5G Technology - Minister

Russian cities with million residents will become pilot zones for 5g technology, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian cities with million residents will become pilot zones for 5g technology, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Thursday.

"It was agreed that a working group consisting of the personnel from the Defense Ministry, the Federal Protective Service, the Federal Security Service, Roscosmos and the Communications and Mass Media Ministry, possibly with the involvement of mobile operators, will work on the pilot zones to see where it is possible to work in 3,4 - 3,8 GHz spectrum [needed for 5G technology]," Akimov said, commenting on the results of the meeting on the development of 5G networks.

He clarified that the working group could start its work within two to three weeks.

"It is clear that cities with over a million residents [will be pilot zones for this technology]," the deputy prime minister added.

