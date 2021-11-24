UrduPoint.com

Russian Mobile Network Operators May Enter Angolan Market - Angolan Information Minister

Russian mobile service provider companies may enter the Angolan market, Angolan Telecommunications and Information Minister Manuel Homem told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian mobile service provider companies may enter the Angolan market, Angolan Telecommunications and Information Minister Manuel Homem told Sputnik.

"Of course, there are such prospects," the minister said when asked about perspectives of Russian mobile operators entering the Angolan market.

According to Homem, Angola Telecom has opened a tender, and "Russian enterprises, like any other companies, can participate."

"According to the information that we have, yes, there are some contacts, statements by some Russian companies that are negotiating with Angolan companies on cooperation in the field of communication technologies and telecommunications," the minister added.

