Russian Mobile Operator MegaFon Registers Company to Provide Satellite Internet - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon on December 9 officially registered a new research and development company MegaFon 1440 to work on high-speed data access from space to cover all of Russia via a satellite network, CEO and General Director of Gevork Vermishyan said on Wednesday.

"As we are leading in terms of the fastest speeds on earth and building the fastest internet cable under the water, we are exploring the possibility of creating a low-orbit satellite constellation. We named this company, which was registered yesterday, MegaFon 1440. The company will try to study economic models of satellite launch in order to provide global coverage over the Russian Federation," Vermishyan said on the sidelines of the ongoing Arctic forum in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The number 1440 in the company name is a reference to the fist ever Soviet satellite Sputnik 1, which orbited the earth exactly 1,440 times.