UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Mobile Operator MegaFon Registers Company To Provide Satellite Internet - CEO

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russian Mobile Operator MegaFon Registers Company to Provide Satellite Internet - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon on December 9 officially registered a new research and development company MegaFon 1440 to work on high-speed data access from space to cover all of Russia via a satellite network, CEO and General Director of Gevork Vermishyan said on Wednesday.

 "As we are leading in terms of the fastest speeds on earth and building the fastest internet cable under the water, we are exploring the possibility of creating a low-orbit satellite constellation. We named this company, which was registered yesterday, MegaFon 1440. The company will try to study economic models of satellite launch in order to provide global coverage over the Russian Federation," Vermishyan said on the sidelines of the ongoing Arctic forum in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The number 1440 in the company name is a reference to the fist ever Soviet satellite Sputnik 1, which orbited the earth exactly 1,440 times.

Related Topics

Internet Water Russia Mobile Company St. Petersburg Turkish Lira December All From

Recent Stories

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

46 minutes ago

Bil Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Cov ..

21 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

50 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

50 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

50 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.