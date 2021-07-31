Russian Module Nauka Integrated Into ISS - Roscosmos

Russia's new multi-functional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka has been integrated into the International Space Station (ISS), the chief of state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russia's new multi-functional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka has been integrated into the International Space Station (ISS), the chief of state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Nauka docked to the ISS on Thursday.

"They have purified the air in the MLM, collected the final air samples (normal); and an hour ago our crew entered the Nauka module.

Congratulations! The MLM is integrated into the Russian section of the ISS," Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

The development of the Nauka module started in 1995 as a backup for the first ISS module, Zarya. In 2004, a decision was made to lower the costs of making a new module for the Russian part of the station by repurposing the backup. The module was originally scheduled to go into orbit in 2007, but the launch was postponed multiple times for various reasons.