Russian Nationals Became Less Confident In Country's Space Leadership Since 2018 - Survey

Daniyal Sohail 13 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The number of Russian nationals who are confident in their country's leadership in the area of space has decreased by almost one third since 2018, according to the results of a sociological survey, published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Wednesday.

On February 1, the center conducted its daily telephone survey with a sample of 1,600 people, aged 18 or older.

"Most often our fellow citizens note the Russian science in the military area (32 percent), space (21 percent with a nine percentage point-decrease since 2018), and health care (13 percent)," the center wrote in a summary of the survey.

The year 2018 saw the first accident involving a manned Russian rocket in 35 years, as well as the discovery of a hole in the body of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.

However, according to Russian space agency Roscosmos, its launches in 2019 were conducted without any accidents.

