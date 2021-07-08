UrduPoint.com
Russian Nauka Module To Be Launched To ISS On July 21 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The launch of the Russian Nauka ("Science") module to the International Space Station (ISS) is expected on July 21, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

"The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Nauka multifunctional laboratory module for the ISS Russian Segment will be brought to the Baikonur launch complex on July 17, launch [is scheduled for] July 21," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that July 22 and 23 are envisaged as reserve dates.

