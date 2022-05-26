UrduPoint.com

Russian Nuclear Center Project In Bolivia Enjoys Support From Local Authorities - Embassy

Daniyal Sohail Published May 26, 2022 | 06:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The project to build a Nuclear Technology Center in Bolivia, which is being carried out by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, enjoys full support from the local authorities, the Russian Embassy in Bolivia told Sputnik.

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ledenev, jointly with Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Maita and his deputy, accompanied by Rusatom Overseas Vice President Alexey Altynov and Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN) Director General Hortensia Jimenez, visited the Rosatom center under construction in El Alto.

"This project is the embodiment of the effectiveness of bilateral ties and enjoys full support of the Bolivian authorities," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

