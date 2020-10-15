UrduPoint.com
Russian Oxygen Generation System Fails On Space Station - Crew Talks With Earth

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

Russian Oxygen Generation System Fails on Space Station - Crew Talks With Earth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The oxygen generation system (OGS) has failed in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to the crew's talks with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Oxygen generation system failures happen on the ISS, but the station has oxygen reserves.

A Russian cosmonaut told a specialist from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region that the Electron-VM OGS installed in the Russian Zvezda module had failed.

The American segment of the space station has its own oxygen generation system.

Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy and Kathleen Rubins are currently working on the ISS.

More Stories From Technology

