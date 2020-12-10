UrduPoint.com
Russian Oxygen Supply System At ISS Restored - Roscosmos

Thu 10th December 2020

The Elektron-VM oxygen supply system at the International Space Station has been restored, a representative of the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Elektron-VM oxygen supply system at the International Space Station has been restored, a representative of the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday.

The system in the Russian module malfunctioned three times in October, After the third shutdown, the crew dismantled the system and studied it for issues.

"The ISS crew turned on Elektron-VM. At the moment, the equipment works as it should," the spokesperson said.

Oxygen supply system may at times malfunction at the station, but there are oxygen supplies at the ISS itself and on cargo ships that dock with it. In addition, the US module has oxygen supply system Tranquility.

