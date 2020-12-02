UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Calls For Establishing Digital Corridors Between EAEU, China

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Starting to create a system of digital transport corridors between the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China is necessary, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

During virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Mishustin recalled the priorities for developing cooperation between the EAEU and China, including the work to combine the development plans of the economic union and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

"As part of such cooperation, we need to start developing a system of digital corridors between the five [EAEU] countries and China, create conditions for the introduction of electronic certification in mutual trade for a number of goods and, of course, establish a dialogue on the foreign trade policy of the union and China," Mishustin said.

According to the prime minister, these initiatives will provide new opportunities for joint work and contribute to developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

