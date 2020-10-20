Russian Prime Minister Calls for Wider Digitalization

Digitalization is vital for Russia's timely development in the 21st century, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Digitalization is vital for Russia's timely development in the 21st century, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"Not only for our country, but, in general, digitalization is a factor that affects all countries in the 21st century and it is impossible to develop further without it ... You need to understand that today the country should simply become a digital platform in the positive sense of that word," Mishustin said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

The prime minister also said that Russia constantly makes effort to introduce more digitization, and warned of a threat that comes from "large digital giants" to countries that lag behind in their development.

In addition, Mishustin said that the coronavirus pandemic revealed a "problem of digital inequality" and pledged that the authorities would continue making efforts to ensure all health and educational facilities across the country were connected to the internet.

Moreover, Russia aims to advance its influence in the artificial intelligence field and create 5G communication networks in the country, according to Mishustin.

The prime minister stressed that the country is making efforts to attract foreign tech companies and create conditions for the emergence of local firms, including by lowering income tax and insurance rates.