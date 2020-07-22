Russian Prime Minister Stresses Need for Technological Breakthrough, AI Development

Russia needs a technological breakthrough, it is necessary to develop new areas, including artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia needs a technological breakthrough, it is necessary to develop new areas, including artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We need a technological breakthrough. It is necessary to develop new areas, including artificial intelligence.

[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly mentioned this goal," Mishustin said in an annual cabinet report to the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The Russian government has already drafted a set of measures for the rapid development of the IT sector, the prime minister announced.

"We have started implementing the tax maneuver for Russian IT companies. The government has submitted to the State Duma [lower house] the needed amendments. We will create a highly friendly environment for the IT business and for innovations," Mishustin added.