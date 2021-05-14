UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Progress Center To Pick Design For Moon Mission Rocket No Earlier Than End Of 2021

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russian Progress Center to Pick Design for Moon Mission Rocket No Earlier Than End of 2021

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The decision on the design of the super-heavy rocket for moon missions and its design should not be expected earlier than at the end of 2021, the general director of the Russian space rocket center Progress, Dmitry Baranov, said on Friday.

"We have prepared a preliminary design project of a super-heavy rocket. Perhaps, we will have several additional options with the technical project. But the variant in the design project is being considered as the main option. I think that the decision will be taken no earlier than by year end, just when the technical project ends," Baranov told reporters.

In December 2020, the director general of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said that Russia would be sending its first manned lunar missions by using several Angara rockets and not the Yenisei super heavy-lift launch vehicle.

According to him, it was premature to begin working on Yenisei before new technologies are developed. Angara rockets will be used for moon missions until 2032, although a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin envisaged the launch of the first super-heavy rocket in 2028.

Rogozin also said that the new super-heavy rocket will be based on reusable technologies - such technologies are now being put into the promising Russian oxygen-methane rocket Amur-LNG.

In February 2021, Baranov said that the Yenisei project was being put on hold because the design was likely going to be updated within the next half a year or so.

In January 2021, the space council of the Russian academy of Sciences recommended postponing the creation of a super-heavy rocket.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Progress Vladimir Putin January February December 2020 Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

58 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.