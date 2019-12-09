Russian Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft With New Year Presents for Cosmonauts Docks at ISS

Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft carrying New Year presents for cosmonauts docked on Monday at the International Space Station (ISS), according to the broadcast on the website of Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft carrying New Year presents for cosmonauts docked on Monday at the International Space Station (ISS), according to the broadcast on the website of Roscosmos.

The Progress MS-13, launched on December 6 from the Baikonur spaceport by the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket, docked automatically at the Pirs module of the Russian segment of the ISS.

According to Roscosmos, the cargo spacecraft has delivered to the ISS 2,480 kilograms (5,467 Pounds) of cargo, including 1,360 kilograms of dry cargo, 50 kilograms of air and oxygen, 650 kilograms of fuel and 420 kilograms of drinking water.

The Progress MS-13 has delivered to the ISS unique scientific equipment for studying animal migration and atmospheric gravity waves, and conducting Earth surface surveys.

Apart from that, it has delivered various products for celebrating the New Year, Alexader Agureyev, an official from the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian academy of Sciences, has told Sputnik. The Progress MS-13 has not delivered any black caviar to the cosmonauts, but it has instead delivered olives, pistachio nuts, dates, dried cranberry, pickled ginger, honey, fruit candies, cedar nuts, hazel nuts, chocolate, sweets, horseradish, ketchup, canned tomatoes and sweet peppers, apples, grapefruits, oranges, lemons, onions and garlic.