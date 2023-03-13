Russian Proton-M Rocket Carrying Luch-5 Satellite Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with a Luch-5 relay satellite has been successfully launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Russian space agency Roscosmos informs.

"Today at 02:13 Moscow time (23:13 GMT), the Proton-M launch vehicle with the Briz-M upper stage and the Luch-5H spacecraft was launched from the 200th launch site of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The launch vehicle operated in the normal mode, the upper stage has separated from the third stage of the launch vehicle and is putting the satellite into a given orbit," Roscosmos said.

The satellite is expected to be put into orbit at 11:15 Moscow time (08:15 GMT) on Monday.

Russia's Luch network currently consists of three relay satellites, namely Luch-5A, Luch-5B and Luch-5V, deployed to orbit from 2011-2014. The satellites relay information to and from spacecraft, other vehicles and ground stations on Earth.