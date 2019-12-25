UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian state-owned companies bought over 10 billion rubles ($162 million) worth of domestically made software in 2019 and expect to increase this number to 82 billion rubles next year, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the import substitution policy, state companies spent more than 10 billion rubles on the purchase of Russian software in 2019. Our goal in 2020 is to increase this amount to 82 billion rubles, and to 150 billion rubles in 2021," Akimov said at a meeting on national projects in the Kremlin.

According to the deputy prime minister, Russian public authorities bought 220,000 domestic office applications and 520,000 anti-virus applications worth over 1 billion rubles this year.

Russia has been implementing a full-scale import substitution program since 2014, when the country was targeted by Western sanctions.

In January, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the development of Russian alternatives to foreign software did not mean that the country was trying to isolate itself.

In May, President Vladimir Putin approved the new Russian national energy security doctrine, which prioritizes the technological independence of the Russian energy sector and enhances its competitiveness through import substitution in critical areas, including information technologies, telecommunications and software.

