UrduPoint.com

Russian Researches Barred From Japan's Space Institute Over Security Concerns - Report

Daniyal Sohail Published March 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Researches Barred From Japan's Space Institute Over Security Concerns - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The Japanese Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS) belonging to the country's space agency has barred researches from Russia and several other countries from engaging in the work of the institute in an effort to protect technological data that could be used for military purposes, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

The measure has been taken so as to prevent technologies used in satellites and rockets from being obtained by countries suspected by Japan as "developing weapons of mass destruction" or posing a threat to national security, according to the news agency. Researches from North Korea, Iran, Iraq and Belarus have also been prohibited from "undergoing screening to enter" ISAS.

However, individuals from countries such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany are eligible to work in all research fields in ISAS under the new standards, Kyodo reported.

 

Chinese and Indian researchers as well as people from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are subject to some exceptions, with only individuals with "outstanding achievements" in science and approval of the ISAS head eligible for admission screening.

The new rules would not apply to those who had been admitted to ISAS before the measure went in effect, the Japanese news agency added.

ISAS is Japan's national space research organization, which is a part of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The institute focuses on such activities as astronomical observations from outer space, space engineering, utilization of space environment for microgravity experiments of various kinds, among other things.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia Iraq France Germany United Kingdom Belarus Japan United States North Korea All From Asia Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.