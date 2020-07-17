Russia's rocket engines have been used in 18 out of 45 space launches conducted across the world in 2020, major Russian rocket engine manufacturer Energomash, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's rocket engines have been used in 18 out of 45 space launches conducted across the world in 2020, major Russian rocket engine manufacturer Energomash, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Thursday in a press release.

"In the first half [of 2020], the engines developed by NPO Energomash have successfully operated in 11 launches (24.4%) in the world and in seven launches (100%) in Russia. These launches used liquid-propellant rocket engines: RD-107A / 108A [used in Soyuz rockets], RD-180 [in Atlas V rockets] and RD-181 [in Antares rockets]," the press release said.

Over the first six months of 2020, a total of 45 launches were carried out, including 15 by the US (33.3 percent), of which one was an emergency, 15 by China (33.3 percent), of which two were an emergency, and seven by Russia (15.6 percent). The European Space Agency, Japan and New Zealand conducted two launches each, and Iran carried out two launches, including one emergency.