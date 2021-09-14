UrduPoint.com

Russian Rocket Soyuz 2.1b Launched From Baikonur With 34 OneWeb Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage and 34 UK telecommunication satellites OneWeb was launched from the Baikonur spaceport, according to the broadcast on the website of the Roscosmos state corporation.

The launch was the 15th launch of Russian space rockets in 2021. In total, 29 Russian space launches are planned.

