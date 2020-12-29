UrduPoint.com
Russian Rocket Soyuz With French Satellite СSO-2 Launched From Kourou Spaceport

Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

Russian launch vehicle Soyuz with French military satellite СSO-2 was successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian launch vehicle Soyuz with French military satellite СSO-2 was successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The launch is broadcast on the website of space launch operator Arianespace.

The Fregat-MT upper stage with the CSO-2 satellite then successfully separated from the Soyuz rocket. The separation took place approximately nine minutes after the start.

Earth observation satellite CSO-2, intended for defense and security applications, is to be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 480 kilometers.

The CSO-2 satellite was created on behalf of the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) of France and the Directorate General for Armaments (DGA) in the interests of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.

The launch of the Soyuz rocket was earlier postponed from December 28 to 29 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

This is the 25th launch of Russian rocket Soyuz from Kourou since October 2011.

