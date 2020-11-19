UrduPoint.com
Russian Sanctions On Online Platforms To Be Coordinated With Foreign Ministry - Source

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Russian Sanctions on Online Platforms to Be Coordinated With Foreign Ministry - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian authorities will make decisions on targeting foreign internet platforms with sanctions over the censorship toward Russian media in coordination with the national Foreign Ministry, a source familiar with the relevant draft bill told Sputnik.

"It is also important that the decisions will be made in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. This is important because if we are speaking about foreign companies, it is necessary to understand all foreign political conditions and make such decision based also on the position of the Foreign Ministry," the source said.

