Russian Satellite Manufacturer Says Completed Creation Of 5th GLONASS Navigation Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published September 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Russian satellite manufacturer Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev (ISS Reshetnev) said on Friday it had manufactured the fifth new-generation satellite GLONASS-K and conducted several test runs on the equipment.

"The ISS (Reshetnev) finished the production of the GLONASS-K new navigation spacecraft. (The company carried out) electrical, vibration, thermal vacuum tests of the satellite as well as electromagnetic compatibility check of its onboard equipment during the manufacturing," the company said on Telegram.

The manufacturer added that the satellite would be prepared for a dispatch to the launching site after the final tests.

In December 2021, the ISS Reshetnev started developing six satellites for the GLONASS high-orbit segment under a new contract with Russian state space corporation Roscosmos. The project is aimed at increasing navigation accuracy, primarily in the Arctic region. Six GLONASS satellites were initially scheduled to be launched from 2023 to 2025 but the launch dates were later revised to 2026-2027.

Russia's space-based satellite navigation system GLONASS currently comprises 25 space satellites, 23 of which are operating as intended with two others temporarily disabled. For the global coverage of the Earth with the navigation system, 24 operating satellites are required.

