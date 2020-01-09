UrduPoint.com
Russian Satellites To Monitor Iran After Attack On US Bases, Plane Crash - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to use its satellites to monitor the situation in Iran following its recent missile attack on US bases in Iraq and the Ukrainian Boeing crash, according to a statement published on the organization's website on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos is planning to use its satellites to monitor the situation in Iran following its recent missile attack on US bases in Iraq and the Ukrainian Boeing crash, according to a statement published on the organization's website on Thursday.

The statement, which gives updates on Roscosmos' satellite monitoring operations, also said that the agency planned to monitor the Australian bushfires, and floods in Indonesia, Israel, and the Italian city of Venice, among other natural disasters.

The tragic crash involved a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, bound for Kiev, and happened on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after take-off. All 176 people on board were killed.

On the same day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started an operation to retaliate against the US for killing one of its top generals, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq, launching dozens of missiles at the country's Ain Al Asad and Erbil air bases. The attack caused no casualties.

