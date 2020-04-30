UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Scientists Create Prototype Of Smart Nanosatellite Control System

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:03 PM

Russian Scientists Create Prototype of Smart Nanosatellite Control System

Scientists from Russia's Samara National Research University have built a prototype of an intelligent system to control nanosatellites that is expected to be tested during a real mission next year, Andrey Kramlikh, the project manager and associate professor of the Inter-University Department of Space Research, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Scientists from Russia's Samara National Research University have built a prototype of an intelligent system to control nanosatellites that is expected to be tested during a real mission next year, Andrey Kramlikh, the project manager and associate professor of the Inter-University Department of Space Research, told Sputnik.

"The first experiment we want to conduct using our control navigation and communication system is a project to study the ionosphere of Earth. We want our system to be installed at the nanosatellite, which is now under development by our team, and we hope that in 2021 we will be able to test the system in real flight conditions," Kramlikh said.

The smart system created in Samara will be able to make independent decisions in a variety of emergency situations in orbit. The project has been financed by the Russian Science Foundation.

According to the scientists, the system will increase the reliability of the spacecraft and reduce the cost of its electronic components.

Related Topics

Russia Samara From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UK Releases 40 Inmates as Part of Measures to Curb ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

2 minutes ago

Qasim coal-fired power station ensures safe produc ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese won fight against COVID-19 by following go ..

2 minutes ago

Ogra recommends govt cut in POL prices

13 minutes ago

All telecom operators providing uninterrupted tele ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.