Russian Scientists Create Prototype of Smart Nanosatellite Control System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Scientists from Russia's Samara National Research University have built a prototype of an intelligent system to control nanosatellites that is expected to be tested during a real mission next year, Andrey Kramlikh, the project manager and associate professor of the Inter-University Department of Space Research, told Sputnik.

"The first experiment we want to conduct using our control navigation and communication system is a project to study the ionosphere of Earth. We want our system to be installed at the nanosatellite, which is now under development by our team, and we hope that in 2021 we will be able to test the system in real flight conditions," Kramlikh said.

The smart system created in Samara will be able to make independent decisions in a variety of emergency situations in orbit. The project has been financed by the Russian Science Foundation.

According to the scientists, the system will increase the reliability of the spacecraft and reduce the cost of its electronic components.