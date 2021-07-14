Russian Scientists Develop Dream Recreation Technology, Aimed to Ease Post-COVID Recovery

New Russian technology for recreating dreams will help in rehabilitation after strokes and the coronavirus, Vladimir Konyshev, a member of the NeuroNet working group of the National Technology Initiative (NTI), told Sputnik on Wednesday

The scientists developed a neural headset, connected to an app on a phone or a computer, that catches electroencephalogram signals, reads brain activity from the surface of the head, and receives data on its state. Besides, the device is able to recreate dreams, which is possible as brain activity continues during sleep.

"The developed hardware and software complex provides for the localization of the sources of brain activity to different audiovisual stimuli, and subsequently train it through biological feedback.

As part of post-stroke rehabilitation, it is very important to start training as soon as possible to preserve the intact neural connections and start forming new ones. During sleep, a person is often more receptive, and this time can and should also be used for recovery," Konyshev said.

There are many areas of application of the technology, he went on, adding that neuro training for post-coronavirus recovery is being actively introduced to the market, such as psychological training aimed at deep relaxation, something that can also be achieved via long-term meditative practices. Besides, the technology can be used for children with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental problems, Konyshev concluded.