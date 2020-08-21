UrduPoint.com
Russian Software Firm Finds Data Of 200Mln Twitter, Weibo Users In Public Domain

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Russian Software Firm Finds Data of 200Mln Twitter, Weibo Users in Public Domain

Private details of some 200 million Twitter and Weibo users have been found online by software created by the Russian IT security company DeviceLock, its founder told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Private details of some 200 million Twitter and Weibo users have been found online by software created by the Russian IT security company DeviceLock, its founder told Sputnik on Friday.

"The DLBI [Data Leakage & Breach Intelligence] system discovered an Elasticsearch server in the public domain yesterday, which stored indexes on data of more than 200 million users of the microblogging platforms Twitter and Weibo," Ashot Oganesyan said.

The server belongs to the Chinese big data company CYYUN.

The data of 164 million Weibo users and 44 million Twitter users was stored in a cluster of 21 servers and was leaked into the public domain because of a configuration error in the Elasticsearch server.

Oganesyan said the data was being actively updated at the time of the discovery and was available for downloading. He added, however, that the breach was non-sensitive since the details had been shared by users without access restrictions.

