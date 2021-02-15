UrduPoint.com
Russian Soyuz-2.1a Carrier Rocket Blasts Off From Baikonur With Progress Cargo Spacecraft

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has been launched from the Baikonur space center with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft that is set to deliver food and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch took place on Monday morning, at 07.45 a.m.

Moscow time (04:45 GMT), according to live coverage from Russian space agency Roscosmos.

It will take Progress two days to reach the ISS; the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS on February 17 at 09:20 Moscow time (06:20 GMT).

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July.

