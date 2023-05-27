Russian Soyuz-2.1a Rocket With Observation Satellite Launched From Vostochny Spaceport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Kondor-FKA radar observation satellite from the Vostochny cosmodrome, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The rocket was launched at 00:15 Moscow time on Saturday ( 21:15 GMT on Friday).

The Fregat booster with the Kondor-FKA satellite has successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz rocket and is expected to put the satellite into the desired orbit by 22:20 GMT on Friday.

The Kondor-FKA satellite with special radar equipment will be able to conduct round-the-clock all-weather observation of the Earth's surface in medium and high resolutions.