Russian Soyuz-2.1b Carrier With GLONASS Satellite Launched From Plesetsk- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said.

"On December 11, at 11.54 a.m. Moscow time [08:54 GMT], .... the Aerospace Forces launched successfully the Soyuz-2.

1b medium-range carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite from the third launchpad of the 43th platform of the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arkhangelsk region," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Both the pre-launch operations and the launch itself were conducted in a routine mode, under control of the automated ground-based system, the ministry specified.

This was the sixth launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2019.