UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Carrier With GLONASS Satellite Launched From Plesetsk- Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:15 PM

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Carrier With GLONASS Satellite Launched From Plesetsk- Defense Ministry

Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country's north on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said.

"On December 11, at 11.54 a.m. Moscow time [08:54 GMT], .... the Aerospace Forces launched successfully the Soyuz-2.

1b medium-range carrier rocket with the GLONASS-M navigation satellite from the third launchpad of the 43th platform of the Plesetsk state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry in Arkhangelsk region," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Both the pre-launch operations and the launch itself were conducted in a routine mode, under control of the automated ground-based system, the ministry specified.

This was the sixth launch of a Soyuz-2 rocket from Plesetsk in 2019.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December 2019 From

Recent Stories

Japan funeral for 'hero' doctor slain in Afghanist ..

2 minutes ago

12 petrol pumps managers arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announce Matri ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-corruption retrieves 6 kanal land in Faisalab ..

7 minutes ago

Cold weather,smog causing cough,cold ailments

7 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.