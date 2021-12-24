UrduPoint.com

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Installed On Launch Pad - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Installed on Launch Pad - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b rocket, scheduled to carry UK's OneWeb communications satellites into orbit on December 27, has been moved to the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Russia space agency said on Friday.

"On Friday, December 24, 2021, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 36 OneWeb spacecraft was rolled out from the assembly and testing facility of the Site 31. Now the Soyuz-2 / Frigate / OneWeb space rocket is installed at the Vostok launch complex of the Baikonur Cosmodrome and is being prepared for the launch, which is scheduled for December 27 at 16:10 Moscow time (13:10 GMT)," Roscosmos said in a statement.

In June 2015, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonu, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19, eleven of which have already taken place. In 2022, six launches are planned from Baikonur, as well as one launch from the Guiana Space Centre.

OneWeb satellites are developed to create a space communication system providing a high-speed internet access anywhere on Earth. OneWeb is set to start delivering commercial satellite communications services at the end of 2021.

Related Topics

Assembly Internet Moscow Russia Vostok United Kingdom June September December 2015 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

21 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

21 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

28 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

28 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

28 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.