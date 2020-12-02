Russian Soyuz Carrier Rocket With Falcon Eye Satellite Blasts Off From Kourou Space Center

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia's Soyuz launch vehicle with the UAE Falcon Eye satellite successfully blasted off from the Kourou space center in French Guiana.

The launch was broadcast live on the website of the space center's operator company, Arianespace.

Falcon Eye is an optical-electronic Earth observation satellite manufactured in Europe in the interests of the UAE Defense Ministry. The satellite was produced by the consortium of Airbus Defense and Space and Thales Alenia Space.

More Stories From Technology

